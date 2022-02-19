Applications open for scholarships in India

GUYANESE are being urged to apply for scholarships that are available under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) schemes of the Government of India for the academic year 2022/2023.

The deadline for submission of applications is April 30, 2022.

Nine scholarships are available under the Commonwealth Scholarship Plan, while two will be offered under the Culture Exchange Programme/Education Exchange Programme. The ICCR Scholarship Scheme for Indian Culture will award scholarships on “a first come, first service basis”.

Applications are opened to young Guyanese between the ages of 18 to 30 years old. The applicants will need to ensure that they are eligible for admission to the courses that they are hopeful of pursuing, and be able to submit the relevant documentation required by the respective institutions.

Application can be filled Online at http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/home/register while the guidelines for applicants can be viewed at http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/assets/site/docs/policy%20Guidelines.pdf.

Applicants will be required to submit a passport-sized photo, and copies of all academic qualifications, along with character references and other documents.

The ICCR Scholarship Scheme encompasses wider facets of Indian culture which will not just be limited to dance and music, but include the performing arts, theatre, sculpture, Indian cuisine and much more. This scholarship will cover a return economy class airfare and train fare to the place of study.

The Commonwealth Scholarship offers studies at the undergraduate, postgraduate and post-doctoral research level. The scholarships include tuition, a stipend, contingent grant, accommodation allowance, thesis and dissertation expenses, and return international airfare, all of which will be covered by the Government of India.

Scholarships offered by the Cultural Exchange Programme do not include airfare.