Mashramani competitions set for this weekend

THOUGH the customary parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several activities will be held so that Guyanese can enjoy Mashramani 2022.

This year, the country will celebrate its 52nd Republic Anniversary under the theme, “Mashramani 2022 resolute in building our One Guyana”.

This weekend will see the hosting of the customary cultural competitions, beginning with the Junior and Senior Calypso Competition and Junior Soca Monarch on Friday. The Senior Soca Monarch Competition and Cooler Fete is set for today, from 20:00hrs, and the Chutney Monarch Competition, and Duck Curry Fest will be held tomorrow.

All of the events are being held at the National Stadium by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, in partnership with Hits and Jams Entertainment and Team MMR.

A J’ouvert Fete will be held on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, while “Masharama”, a live concert featuring King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man, is set for February 26, also at the National Stadium.

The Calypso Competition was free of charge. For the senior Soca Monarch Competition and Cooler Fete, patrons will be allowed to walk with their own cooler. Tickets for this event will cost $2000 for general, and $10,000 for stage front.

For the Chutney Monarch Competition and Duck Curry Fest, tickets cost $1500, and can be purchased at Full Range Record Bar on Robb and King Streets, and the HJ Box Office.

This year, the Soca Monarch Competition is going to be a tough one, as some of the big names in the business are in the running, and they may give defending champion and gospel singer, Samuel Medas a fight.

An award-winning psalmist and gospel singer, Medas won the competition last year with an electrifying and unforgettable performance of his song, ‘Stadium’.

This year, Medas will be coming up against the likes of former Soca Monarch champions Jumo “Rubber Waist” Primo, and Brandon Harding. Former Junior Calypso Monarch winner, Omaiah Hall, and eight-time Road March winner, Melissa ‘Vanilla’ Roberts will also be competing for the title.

Others in the lineup include Itz Mel Its, Vinel, Prodigy, Original Lyrics, O.K.C, Shatta Youth, Theodora Kyra, Keona Batson, Torana Caesar, B52, Vintage, Karrizma, Nekeita, Saddick, Nesta, Jada, Asiah, Granny Ivy, and Gucci Boss.

The Chutney Competition will feature defending champion Kevin Satrohan Singh, along with Tony Cuttz, Chavez, Vanita Willie, Young Bill Rogers, Vicadi Singh, Bunty Singh and Sonia Singh.

Meanwhile, the Calypso Competition will feature performances by Lady Joneka, Omaiah Hall, Kyra, O.K.C, Koh, Vinel, The Queen, JuneAnn Hutson, Ezekiel Bacchus and Torana Caesar, RG, Jamal Stuart, Lil Canary, Akeem Alexander, Sniper, Young Bill Rogers, Mark Ferdinand, B52, EGO, Mighty Believer, Sweet Kendingo, and Granny Ivy.

In addition to being held physically, the various competitions will also be streamed Online by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports via its Facebook page for those who wish to attend virtually.