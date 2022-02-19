News Archives
Lethem Crossing now open Monday to Sunday
The Lethem Crossing will be open from Monday to Sunday
THE National COVID-19 Task Force on Friday announced that the Lethem Crossing will be opened Monday to Sunday, at prescribed timings, with immediate effect.
The crossing was previously opened from Monday to Friday and at that time the Central Board of Health would determine any other day or time that the crossing would be opened or closed for any purpose.

The release also noted that persons are still required to present a negative PCR, rapid PCR or an approved antigen test taken within 72 hours of the date of their arrival, along with proof of vaccination to the relevant authorities before being allowed entrance into Guyana.

