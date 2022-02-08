Taxi driver homeless after fire 

A twenty-nine-year-old taxi driver is counting his losses, after a fire, which is believed to be an act of arson, destroyed his possessions. The fire occurred at approximately 19:00hrs on Sunday.

Phoenix Wilson of Lot 2B, East Canje Public Road, said he had just finished working when he went to a wash bay, and, within minutes, a friend of his conveyed that his house was on fire.

Wilson added that, by the time he reached the scene, the entire building was burnt to the ground.

He explained that the building had three apartments and he has been renting a one-bedroom section for the past 12 years.

Speaking with reporters, Wilson said he was baffled as to who might want to set fire to the building.

He noted that, while at the scene on Sunday evening, he was told that the fire was around the entire house.

He added that three nights before, he heard sounds in the yard around midnight and when he woke the next morning, all his clothes that were hung on the line were missing and a jersey was burnt. After that incident, he started to come home early and be attentive; however, he believes the perpetrator might have been watching his moves.

He estimated his losses to be about $2M.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.