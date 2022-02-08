News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Taxi driver homeless after fire 
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The Lot 2B, East Canje Public Road house, after the fire
The Lot 2B, East Canje Public Road house, after the fire

A twenty-nine-year-old taxi driver is counting his losses, after a fire, which is believed to be an act of arson, destroyed his possessions. The fire occurred at approximately 19:00hrs on Sunday.

Phoenix Wilson of Lot 2B, East Canje Public Road, said he had just finished working when he went to a wash bay, and, within minutes, a friend of his conveyed that his house was on fire.

Phoenix Wilson

Wilson added that, by the time he reached the scene, the entire building was burnt to the ground.

He explained that the building had three apartments and he has been renting a one-bedroom section for the past 12 years.
Speaking with reporters, Wilson said he was baffled as to who might want to set fire to the building.

He noted that, while at the scene on Sunday evening, he was told that the fire was around the entire house.

He added that three nights before, he heard sounds in the yard around midnight and when he woke the next morning, all his clothes that were hung on the line were missing and a jersey was burnt. After that incident, he started to come home early and be attentive; however, he believes the perpetrator might have been watching his moves.

He estimated his losses to be about $2M.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.