Over 1,100 new jobs created by call centres since August 2020 

— over 1500 more jobs to be created by 2023

AN additional 1,131 jobs at call centres were created in Guyana since August 2020 through growth in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, while an additional 1,500 new jobs by 2023 are anticipated.

The job creation included the 125 new jobs that were created, through the government’s partnership with a private operator to reopen a call centre in Linden. An additional 100 jobs are anticipated to be created at that call centre by June 2022.

Over the past two years, the government has been placing particular focus on providing a stable environment for BPO firms here to invest and grow.

This growth of the BPO industry will be further facilitated through the robust Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) development in Guyana.

That was noted by Minister with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, during his budget presentation on Wednesday, where he spoke on how the government will be injecting investments into ICT and developing Guyana’s economic landscape.

“Our government is committed to improving ICT literacy such that the employability and productivity of our population are improved,” Dr. Singh said.

He further noted that “This year, we will also start work on building out the infrastructure for two new call centres which could potentially create over 1,500 new jobs by 2023.”

According to Dr. Singh, an estimated 75 per cent of employees in the BPO are women, so the industry also doubles as an area to provide empowerment and employment for women.

BPO is the business practice whereby companies outsource business processes to a third-party or external company

Guyana has been noted as a hub for BPO investments with its diversified economy and culture affinity with the North American market, giving Guyanese the opportunity to build and take advantage of the opportunities provided by the industry.

Guyana has been involved in the BPO industry for over a decade but the industry, like many others, has been growing at an exponential rate, proportional to Guyana’s massive projected economic growth. Guyana is projected to be a financially powerful market for outsourcing services in the region.

Some of Guyana’s top BPOs include Teleperformance, Itel, Midas BPO, Qualfon and Express International Inc., to name a few.