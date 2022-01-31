If no resignation, one PNC/R MP will be forced out by team Norton

— PNC/R source

THE People’s National Congress/Reform (PNC/R), in a press statement, has denied reports that party executives had met on Sunday to discuss or identify Members of Parliament (MPs) to be recalled from the National Assembly.

Reports had noted that a motion from one of the party’s groups in Region Five was expected to be put forth calling for the removal of four of its MPs; however, the party claimed that the claim that was made was not true.

According to a source within the party, Leader of the PNC/R, Aubrey Norton, is expected to meet with opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) to ask if any of them would be willing to resign voluntarily, so as to avoid having to forcibly remove someone.

A reshuffling of the makeup of the parliamentary opposition is currently imminent, given that the PNC/R had made it clear, weeks ago, that it would be lobbying for Norton to become the Leader of the Opposition (LoO). Since Norton is not an MP, this would mean that at least one MP currently representing the opposition would have to be recalled for him (Norton) to enter the House.

The Opposition Leader is a constitutional post that is filled by an election of the elected members of the National Assembly, who are not part of the government.

Last week, just days after resigning as the General Secretary of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Harmon also officially tendered his resignation with immediate effect as the LoO. However, Harmon still remains a MP.

The resignations came after former President, David Granger, also resigned as APNU Leader. Norton was immediately elected Leader of APNU.