GNSC Chairman says fire caused no major losses

THE CHAIRMAN of the Guyana National Shipping Corporation Limited (GNSC), Euclin Gomes, has disclosed that no major losses were recorded in the aftermath of Sunday morning’s fire that occurred at the company’s Lombard Street location.

Gomes, in his comments to members of the media at the scene, stated that the Board of Directors had taken swift action to implement protective and preventative measures to prepare for fires at the facility.

This decision, he said, was put into action following the January 18 fire at the nearby Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) storage bond which was being used by the Laparkan Shipping Company. That fire left hundreds of millions of dollars in damage in its wake, with customers loosing vehicles, barrels and other cargo.

The board’s chairman noted that while there was damage at the facility, it was minimal. “Things could have been worse,” he said.

According to the information provided to the media by Commissioner of Police (ag), Nigel Hoppie, the fire started in a workshop in the GNSC compound. He said that the Guyana Police Force was alerted to the fire at around 08:30hrs.

Meanwhile, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn disclosed that work was ongoing in the building that was gutted. He lauded the response of the Guyana Fire Service, noting that quick action on their part prevented a much bigger disaster.

The Home Affairs Minister noted that improved fire safety measures have to be taken to prepare for the eventuality of a fire disaster.

He said that just last week a meeting was held with the executives of the GNIS to establish fire safety protocols that would prepare them for fire response.

The minister stated that based on the preliminary information received, that fire started in the “gear room”.

“We did meet with the executives of the company Wednesday of last week and we discussed the after-action report for that fire, the previous one and we spoke to the executives and the board members for them to do the requisite things,” he added.

Further, he said: “In terms of capability to deal with fire at the premises, which is required by law, that was discussed. They undertook to do their reviews. In fact, I just heard that the board of this company [GNSC] met yesterday and they were going to do a walk-through in respect of putting in more fire suppression capability on the premises; so they were review[ing] the issue over the past few days.”