NSC applauds the Irfaan Ali government’s unflinching support for development of sport

Press Release by the National Sports Commission:

The 2022 Budget read by the Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh is the most comprehensive and transformational in Guyana’s history and has almost doubled that given to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport last year.

The allotment to the National Sports Commission will ensure that the local sport fraternity has a reinforced foundation which will allow associations to better march to the rhythms of progress.

The recent budget allocation to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport does not only have historic significance for the NSC and sport in Guyana, but reaffirms that the PPP/C government’s manifesto promises are being delivered.

We recognise that in less than two years the government has remained true to its word by not only returning sport from being a department to its rightful place of a ministry, but also to provide resources that adequately caters for Guyana to take its rightful place among the best in the world of sport.

The 2022 Budget disbursement will allow sportsmen, women and associations to breathe even easier as they can stand certain of solid support from the NSC, which has strengthened its relationship with the fraternity through monthly engagement with associations.

The NSC takes this opportunity to applaud the Irfaan Ali-led government’s unflinching support which further enhances the development of sport, allows for more and better equipped facilities, stronger support for athletes and sustained development of officials.