Keemo Paul named vice-captain of Guyana Harpy Eagles

… Antony Adams, Akshaya Persaud, Imlach get nod

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) yesterday announced a 15-man squad for the first and second rounds of the West Indies Four-Day Championship which starts next month in Trinidad and Tobago.

Leon Johnson will continue to lead, and all-rounder Keemo Paul was officially appointed his deputy.

Among the other names included were Antony Adams, Akshaya Persaud, Tevin Imlach and Clinton Pestano; who would have all played First-Class cricket prior but would have been out of the squad in recent seasons.

Guyana Harpy Eagles will play Windward Islands Volcanoes February 9-12, 2022, and Leeward Islands Hurricanes from February 16 to 19, 2022.

Both matches will be played at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

Guyana Harpy Eagles squad: Leon Johnson (captain), Keemo Paul (vice-captain), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Vishaul Singh, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble, Tevin Imlach, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie, Nial Smith, Clinton Pestano, Shimron Hetmyer, Keon Joseph and Antony Adams.

The reserves are Kemol Savory, Junior Sinclair, Kevin Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Ronsford Beaton, Trevon Griffith and Demitri Cameron.

The squad and reserves are currently engaged in the third and final trial match at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, after which preparation will continue with intensive practice and fitness training under the watchful eyes of the team management. led by head coach Esaun Crandon.

The Regional Four-Day Championship ended after eight rounds in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Barbados Pride dethroned the Eagles after five seasons.