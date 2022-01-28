Golden Jags intensify preparations for friendly tri-nation tournament

THE Guyana Senior Men’s National Team have hit the ground running in Suriname as preparations intensified last Tuesday ahead of a friendly tri-nation tournament with the host nation and Barbados, according to head coach Jamaal Shabazz.

The Golden Jaguars squad, drawn predominantly from home-based players, will play Suriname tomorrow and Barbados on Tuesday, February 1.

“We have a good spirit and a strong group feeling in the camp, and we intend to make full use of the five days before the two matches tomorrow and Tuesday,” head coach Shabazz said. “This is an important exercise to evaluate our players after being out of international football for a while. I am eager to see how the guys carry themselves first in the training over here and then the two matches.”

The Trinidadian, leading the squad for its first engagements since he took over in September 2021 for a fourth stint in charge, acknowledged the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on national team activity and preparations, but praised the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) for facilitating the Suriname fixtures as a welcome step back into competition.

“We had a lot of challenges and, at times, when players and staff were down with COVID-19 and things looked dim,” he said. “GFF president Wayne Forde was very supportive and we are happy that the investment was made and this opportunity created, providing exposure for players.”

Shabazz also thanked the Ministry of Health for its continued support, given the challenges posed by the pandemic.

Shabazz has selected a 24-man squad, with defender Thevron Pluck receiving his first call-up. Clive Nobrega, Colin Nelson and Jordan Dover also make a return after a period of absence to a selection that features three international-based players.

National U20 head coach, Wayne Dover, and former national team captain, Charles Pollard, are supporting Shabazz in the roles of assistant coaches. (GFF release)