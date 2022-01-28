‘ENCANTO’ is a must-watch for everyone!

THIS week, I’ve brought to you, my Buzz family, an exciting film to watch that you can share with your friends and family.

It makes for the perfect movie night, for you and your ‘bae’, for your little ones, for your ‘besties’, or even for your entire extended family (if they can handle the heat). If you’re like me, you can watch this one solo with a glass of wine and well-buttered popcorn.

‘ENCANTO’ is one of Disney’s latest masterpieces. Set in the mountains of Colombia, the story follows an extended family and their surrounding community living in a protected, magical enclave.

There are many special things about the extended ‘Madrigal’ family, but central to the story is the magical gift bestowed on the children and grandchildren of the matriarch, only referred to as ‘Abuela’.

SPOILER ALERT! The story’s protagonist, Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz who is commonly known for her role as Detective Diaz on the Netflix comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is the only kin without a bestowed power.

However, it is later discovered that Mirabel, labelled as the troublemaker, holds a special responsibility in the family, even without the magic.

Its witty storytelling and musical renditions simplify those hard-to-have conversations sometimes avoided because of social and cultural differences between and among generations in extended families.

Family expectations, sibling rivalries, and ‘do as I say’ are some of the areas explored in the movie that feels like its own bit of group therapy.

‘ENCANTO’ has been praised widely for its relatability, and exploration of transgenerational trauma, and breaking the cycle of those traumas.

In case you’re still not convinced to add this to your must-watch list, ‘ENCANTO’ has, thus far, received three Golden Globe nominations, winning the award for the Best Animated Feature Film.

Tell me what you think about the film, or what movie, series, or book you would like me to review at The Buzz. (Naomi Parris)