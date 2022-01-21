Adventures of Parika/Salem Backdam

The adventurous soles of my feet this week took me into the depths of Parika/Salem backdam, and I must say, it awakened the inner child in me.

Growing up, I was not allowed to play much outside, since I had sensitive skin and was prone to hives, eczema and other skin-related illnesses. The few times when I did get to go outside, my adventures were limited to my own backyard.

So, I was often left behind when my cousins and friends were heading into the backdams and playfields to pick fruits and play games.

However, a recent trip to the serene community of Parika Salem, saw me basking in all the activities I was not able to partake in as a younger child.

This week’s adventure began when I left my East Coast Demerara home around 6’o clock in the morning to ‘beat’ the East Bank traffic. Unfortunately, the early morning rush-hour caught up with me and I found myself sitting in traffic for a several minutes, counting the vehicles as they passed by. The journey took a couple hours, but I eventually arrived safely at my destination in Salem.

There, I met a farmer by the name of Seeajere who prefers to be called ‘Aunty Bigs’; she took me on a tour to her farmlands. We ‘geared’ up in our long boots, and sun hats to shield ourselves from the heat of the sun as we made our journey to the farm.

I watched on keenly as ‘Aunty Bigs’ prepared her boat to begin our voyage along the Salem “main trench”, which leads into the backdam.

It was a cool ride, even though the midday sun spared us no mercy. But, the calm waters and cool breeze made the journey a little less harsh. After streaking across the trench for what seemed to be about an hour, we finally arrived at the farm and were greeted with voluminous coconut trees, scrumptious-looking plantain suckers and a galore of other vegetable and fruit trees

The real fun began when I tried my hands at reaping a few cassavas and climbing an avocado tree. While I did get a few “ants bites,” it was no biggie.

What I must certainly share with you, dear fans of the Buzz, is the fact that I got to pick an avacoda right off the tree. I tried my best to maintain balance, and fortunately, I have photos to prove to a few naysayers who once told me I couldn’t climb a tree, that I did.

At the end of my trip I left with a heart full of content, and a bag full of memories and goodies, which I can only share with you via these few photos.