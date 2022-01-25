News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Investigation launched into non-payment to Turkish national by local company
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Investigation

THE Ministry of Labour said it has taken swift action to investigate a report of a local business refusing to pay a Turkish citizen, a former employee.

Over the weekend, reports began circulating about a Turkish man, Emre Kiremit, who was brought to Guyana by the company to work as its technical manager.

According to the reports, Kiremit was recently fired with large sums of salary payments still owed him and he was being “forcibly” sent back to his country, further preventing him from recovering the monies owed.

The ministry in a release said that after seeing the reports, it immediately began an investigation into the matter.

“The ministry, adamant to come to a quick resolution, accommodated Kiremit at our Lot 82 Brickdam Street head office today [Monday], where he officially lodged his complaint, a step necessary for a thorough investigation. Following, his interaction with our labour officers, he was invited to visit the ministry yet again on Wednesday, where [sic] a meeting will occur between him, the Chief Labour Officer, Mr Dhaneshwar Deonarine and the senior management of the company.

“The Honourable Minister of Labour, Mr Joseph Hamilton, has also affirmed that the company will be asked to present documentation to prove that Kiremit was paid in keeping with his contractual arrangements and failure to do so can result in the matter being taken to court,” the release said.

The Ministry of Labour is tasked with ensuring that all workers in Guyana, both local and foreign, are treated fairly in accordance with the labour laws.

As such, the ministry said that this thorough investigation will be conducted to reveal the circumstances surrounding Kiremit’s allegations and bring an amicable resolution to his grievance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.