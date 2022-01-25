Rape accused freed 

REON Joseph was on Monday freed of two rape charges by the Sexual Offences Court of the Demerara High Court, after the jury returned not-guilty verdicts.

Joseph, of Wren Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was on trial before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry for allegedly engaging in sexual penetration with an 11-year-old girl on two occasions during the month of December, 2017.

The jury, after deliberating for almost two hours, found Joseph not guilty on both counts.

The state was represented by prosecutors Muntaz Ali, Nafeeza Baig and Latifah Elliot. Joseph was represented by attorney-at-law Teriq Mohammed.