Woman charged for stabbing children’s father remanded
Maria Walcott
MAGISTRATE Rhondel Weever, on Monday, remanded a 22-year-old woman to prison for allegedly stabbing the father of her two children to his chest with a pair of scissors.

Maria Walcott, a cashier of East Ruimveldt appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that, on January 23, 2022, she unlawfully and maliciously wounded Keshawn Braithwaite, also known as Keshawn Griffith.

The court heard that, on the day in question at East Ruimveldt, the couple was involved in a heated argument which became physical. It is alleged that Walcott armed herself with a pair of scissors and stabbed Braithwaite to his chest.

Braitwaite is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital and his condition is listed as critical.

The court prosecutor objected to Walcott being released on bail citing the seriousness of the offence and the condition of the victim.

Magistrate Weever upheld the prosecutor’s objections and remanded Walcott to prison until February 21.

