Mottley’s re-election ‘concretises’ plans between Guyana, Barbados
President Dr. Irfaan Ali
THE re-election of Mia Mottley as Prime Minister of Barbados has concretised the plans and programmes that Guyana and the island-nation have discussed, according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

Mottley, who was sworn in on Wednesday, has led the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to a resounding back-to-back 30-0 win.

In congratulating the Prime Minister on her victory, Dr. Ali said: “Your re-election provides us with the opportunity to concretise the plans and programmes that we have discussed to build on the co-operation between Guyana and Barbados.

“I look forward as well, to our continued collaboration at the regional level, as we endeavour to advance our integration process and to secure the benefits that our peoples deserve.”
The Government of Guyana congratulated the Barbadian people for once again demonstrating their commitment to democracy.

Meanwhile, CARICOM Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett, on behalf of the bloc, congratulated Mottley on her re-election to office.

“The overwhelming success of the Barbados Labour Party indicates that the people of the country have every confidence in your stewardship and look forward to your continued leadership to guide them on a path that would ensure their progress,” Dr. Barnett said.

She added: “I look forward to working with you once again in deepening and strengthening our integration movement and in confronting the many challenges besetting the Community at present.”
The CARICOM Secretary-General assured Prime Minister Mottley of the support of the CARICOM Secretariat in that endeavour.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
