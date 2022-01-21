Mottley, Marshall sworn in after BLP 30-0 win

(Nation News) MOMENTS after being sworn in for a second time as Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley said she would spend this weekend fine-tuning a new Cabinet.

Mottley and Dale Marshall became the first political leader and Attorney-General respectively to be sworn in, taking the country’s new oath, which had only been done in a ceremonial context at National Heroes Square when the country became a republic on November 30 last year.

The Prime Minister and Attorney-General were sworn into their positions by The Most Honourable, Dame Sandra Mason, the President of Barbados, during a brief ceremony just after 11 on Thursday.

Mottley, who led the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to a resounding back-to-back 30-0 win at the polls, said she would take over responsibilities for the Ministry of Health over the next few days, until her new Cabinet is revealed on Monday.

She said between Thursday and Monday, she would put her mind to forming a team of innovative thinkers to comprise the new Cabinet.

Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly, Santia Bradshaw; General-Secretary of the BLP, The Most Honourable Jerome Walcott, and General-Secretary of the Barbados Workers Union, Toni Moore, and a handful of constituents.

The Prime Minister’s parents, Elliot Mottley QC and Amor Mottley were also on hand for the ceremony at State House, Government Hill, St Michael.