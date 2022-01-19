News Archives
Truck driver in Water Street accident passes alcohol test, likely to be charged
2_Wordpress (Featured Image- multiple photos) (9)

FOLLOWING a horrific accident on Water Street, Georgetown, on Tuesday last, during which a 71-year-old man was crushed to death by a container truck, police, today, said the driver has received notice of potential prosecution as the investigation continues.

Thus far, the driver, Jormen John Joseph, 33 of Sophia, has been cleared by a breathalyzer test of alcohol consumption.

The incident occurred just outside Muneshwar’s Limited in the early afternoon as the truck was transporting lumber in the vicinity. The deceased man, Carlon Barrett of Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was riding an electric cycle.

In the statement on Wednesday, police said the truck driver told investigators he put on his vehicle’s right side indicator to turn west onto the western carriageway of Water Street, and suddenly felt the right side back wheel of the trailer run over something, causing him to brake immediately.

It was then that Joseph discovered the senior citizen’s and electric cycle under the wheel of the truck. This is an active investigation, but the truck driver has since been tested for alcohol consumption by the police. None was found in his system.

Staff Reporter

