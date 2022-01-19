News Archives
$14 million in marijuana found onboard foreign cargo ship at Georgetown wharf
canu

$14 MILLION in marijuana was found this morning on a foreign-registered cargo vessel at the GNIC Wharf, Lombard Street, by drug enforcement officers, a statement from the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) said today.

The vessel, with 19 foreign nationals onboard, was expected to depart Port Georgetown early Wednesday morning with cement, but law enforcement officers found 36 pounds of the narcotic valued at US$68,000 (GY$14 million) after conducting a search.

“This operation is part of an ongoing multi-agency and multi-national investigation aimed at dismantling a regional network involved in the movement of narcotics from Guyana using cargo vessels,” the CANU statement read.

Staff Reporter

