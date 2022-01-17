Police investigating robbery of Linden family who were held at gunpoint

POLICE in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) are on the hunt for three males who allegedly robbed a family of three cellular phones and gold jewelry valued $400,000, a police statement said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Blueberry Hill, Wismar Linden in the early evening of Sunday last. Police say the bandits held the family at gunpoint, firing at them twice in the process as his accomplice removed their items.

Another family member, who was visiting the family of four, found himself in the path of the perpetrators who shot him in his left knee, relieved him of silver jewellery.

The injured man was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was treated and admitted as a patient.