Corriverton man stabbed following altercation with sister

25-YEAR-OLD Veeraj Singh of Corriverton, Berbice is currently hospitalized in serious condition after he was attacked with a knife following an altercation with his sister on Sunday last at their residence, according to a police report.

Police said the man and his sister, Jashoda “Devya” Singh, were arguing about their mother, whom the sister had reportedly threatened.

The sister reportedly threw bottles at Veeraj who responded by arming himself with a mop stick, the police released said on Monday. It was then that another man, Rajendra Bhagratti of No. 58 Village, attacked Veeraj with a knife, causing him to sustain injuries.

The injured man was rushed to Skeldon Public Hospital, and subsequently transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital for further treatment. This is an active investigation as both the sister and Bhagratti are in police custody.