Sherod Duncan on $200,000 bail for “trench crappo”, “jagabat” comments

APNU+AFC parliamentarian, Sherod Duncan was, on Monday, released on $200,000 bail for an alleged cyber bullying complaint against him filed by a staff of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The member of staff is GECOM’s Information Technology Manager, Aneal Giddings who reported emotional stress caused by Duncan’s “trench crappo” and “jagabat” references during on his own regular Facebook programmes.

Duncan appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court, and will return to court on February 10. He was represented by attorneys, Nigel Hughes and Khemraj Ramjattan.

The lawmaker pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on January 11, 2022, without legal or lawful justification or excuse, he used a computer system to publish electronic data about Giddings with the intent to humiliate and embarrass and to cause emotional distress.