News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
COVID-19 cases increase 50 per cent in the Americas 
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Covid

Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) data has shown that COVID-19 cases increased 50 per cent and deaths 11 per cent in the region of the Americas.

From December 19 to 25, more than half of countries and territories in the region reported an increase in cases of over 20 per cent. The Omicron Variant of Concern has been reported in 27 countries and territories of the Americas.

The largest number of new cases was reported in the United States, followed by Canada and Argentina.

In Central America, no increase in cases has been reported, except in Panama and Belize, which saw cases rise in some of its regions.

Bolivia leads the increase in cases in the Andean region, with Colombia, Ecuador and Peru also reporting rising numbers.

In the Southern Cone, Paraguay and Uruguay reported increases, while Brazil saw a decrease in cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases is also rising in the Caribbean region. Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Jamaica show significant increases compared to the previous week. Trinidad and Tobago, on the other hand, reported declines.

PAHO warns that the increase in SARS-CoV-2 virus circulation in several countries, coupled with greater personal contact due to the holiday and vacation season, may lead to a rise in cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in the coming weeks.

To reduce COVID-19 transmission, PAHO continues to recommend vaccination and public health measures. These include the use of tight-fitting masks, physical distancing, ventilation of indoor spaces, avoidance of crowds, and practising hand hygiene.

In addition, PAHO continues to call on countries to accelerate vaccination coverage against COVID-19. As of December 28, more than 1.4 billion doses have been administered in the Americas, and 57 per cent of the population in Latin America and the Caribbean is fully vaccinated.

The COVAX mechanism, through PAHO’s Revolving Fund, has so far delivered more than 76.2 million doses of vaccine to 33 countries in the Americas, many of them donated by other countries. (PAHO)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.