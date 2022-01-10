News Archives
Amerindian villages, communities receive $300M in presidential grants
One of the 112 tractors given to hinterland communities to boost agriculture (DPI photo)
IN 2021, the 220 Amerindian villages and communities across the country received $300 million in presidential grants.

The grants were used to boost village economies and to enhance the lives of Amerindians through a variety of projects.

These include developing agricultural enterprises such as cattle and poultry rearing, cash-crop farming, tourism ventures, village offices, and roads.

The presidential grants are a major boost to the development of the Amerindian people as some communities receive up to $5 million.

The programme was first started in 2007 by the then PPP/C Government.

Apart from the grants, the government has implemented several other initiatives to boost the economies of Amerindian villages and by extension, the peoples’ lives.

Last year, the government procured 112 tractors along with ploughs and harrows at a total cost of $446 million, to boost agricultural production and ensure food security for Amerindians. (DPI)

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
