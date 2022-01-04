News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
New Amsterdam landfill site reopened after garbage piles up on roadways
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Commercial vehicles awaiting their turn to dump garbage at the reopened site
Commercial vehicles awaiting their turn to dump garbage at the reopened site

A WEEK after the gates  to the New Amsterdam landfill site were closed, the contractor has given a commitment to have it reopened, Town Clerk Sharon Alexander told reporters in Berbice on Monday.

This commitment came after a telephone call was made by the Town Clerk on Monday morning to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Two hours later, the gates were reopened, and vehicles were awaiting their turn to dump garbage from their overflowing trailers.

Earlier, garbage was piled just beyond the gate, making it difficult to access the site on foot.

Residents of New Amsterdam wantonly dump their waste, creating several illegal dumping sites along the main thoroughfares and within Mount Sinai, commonly referred to as Angoy’s Avenue.

Piles of garbage could also be seen in designated areas along the roadway and other illegal dumping sites as Municipal Environment Health staffers grapple with ways to dispose the mountainous waste synonymous with festive cleanings.

NA Town Clerk Sharon Alexander

The scheduled collection of garbage from residents, and the daily clearing of ‘skip’ bins were stalled, as there was no alternative disposal method which could have been adapted. To this end, there was an increase in telephone calls to the Environmental Health Department, as residents needed answers to address the potential health hazard.

“The Council wishes to inform the citizenry of development regarding the landfill site at Esplanade. During 2020, the contract which was initially given to Cevon’s Management concluded. Thereafter, a new contract ($49,000,000) for maintaining the site was issued to Valz Construction during the earlier months of 2021.

“The contractor had commenced work, but as the year progressed to the end, the Mayor and Town Council was informed that the machinery had malfunctioned.  The site was then closed without any information being forwarded to the relevant authorities.

“We are currently working with the Sanitation Unit of the Ministry of Local Government with regards to the current contractor on the way forward. We apologise for the inconveniences incurred during the festive season. It is beyond the council. We await word from the Ministry of Local Government,” the Town Clerk told reporters.

That aside, the Guyana Chronicle was reliably informed that the original contract was sub-contracted to a company, and due to a falling out over payment, the sub-contractor downed tools.

Meanwhile, Environmental Health Assistant Salima Outar, while noting that the facility had been inaccessible since December 27, 2021, expressed regret to the residents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.