President Ali congratulates Baroness Amos on her receiving prestigious Order

PRESIDENT Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has congratulated Baroness Valerie Amos, on her appointment as a member of the Order of the Garter, England’s oldest and most senior order of chivalry, becoming the first Black person, in 700 years, to receive the honour.

President Ali said that the appointment was well deserved as it was recognition of her distinguished public service career to the UK and the Commonwealth.

All Guyanese should be proud of the recognition, the Head of State noted.

Baroness Amos, who hails from the island of Wakenaam, is a former Labour Cabinet minister.