News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
President Ali congratulates Baroness Amos on her receiving prestigious Order
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Baroness Valerie Amos
Baroness Valerie Amos

PRESIDENT Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has congratulated Baroness Valerie Amos, on her appointment as a member of the Order of the Garter, England’s oldest and most senior order of chivalry, becoming the first Black person, in 700 years, to receive the honour.

President Ali said that the appointment was well deserved as it was recognition of her distinguished public service career to the UK and the Commonwealth.

All Guyanese should be proud of the recognition, the Head of State noted.

Baroness Amos, who hails from the island of Wakenaam, is a former Labour Cabinet minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.