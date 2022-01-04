Low vaccination rate among children 12-17

HEALTH MINISTER, Dr. Frank Anthony, is calling on parents and teachers to encourage children between the ages of 12 and 17 years to get vaccinated as there continues to be a low vaccination rate among this age cohort.

The minister made the call during his daily COVID-19 update on Monday.

“We have been administering the Pfizer vaccine for the 12 to 17 age group and, again, we seem to have hit a peak. I think parents, teachers, everybody need to encourage students to get vaccinated, get both doses of the vaccine. Later on, we will introduce the booster for them,” the minister said.

Dr. Anthony said children within the 12 to 17 age group “need to up” the vaccination rate for both first and second doses.

Approximately 30, 410 or 41.7 per cent of that age cohort took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine with 21, 740 or 29.8 per cent receiving both doses.

Additionally, the minister noted that the number of hospitalised cases has increased over the last few days. He said 40 persons are currently hospitalised, with two persons being below the age of 18.

“In terms of hospitalisation, the numbers have gone up over the recent couple of days, so we are now at 40 persons in hospital with 24 of them at the Ocean View hospital and we have six of those persons in the ICU.

At Ocean View we have two persons who are below the age of 18,” Dr. Anthony said.

The Health Minister said Guyana is also considering acquiring booster shots for persons 16 years and older.

“They have considered [in the United States] that persons 16 years and older can get the booster dose so that’s something that is active, under active consideration here in Guyana.” The minister continues to urge students to follow all COVID-19 guidelines and to get fully vaccinated in order to protect themselves on their return to school. (DPI)