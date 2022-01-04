News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Insurance Association lauds new Local Content Act
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Law

THE Insurance Association of Guyana has praised the Government of Guyana for passing the landmark local content legislation in Parliament. The bill has since received the assent of President Dr Irfaan Ali and as such, it is now law.

The passage of this historic legislation has demonstrated a remarkable determination and commitment on the part of the government to uphold and defend the interests of Guyanese industry, the association said in a release.

According to the association, the consultative process has resulted in the local content allotment of 100 per cent being accorded to the nation’s insurance sector, providing an unprecedented opportunity for the growth and prosperity of the sector and allowing the industry to fully concentrate its 155 years of global-placement experience, expertise and global synergies and networks on the provision of all required insurance services to the oil and energy sector.

“The industry is particularly pleased with the extra efforts of the government to appreciate the capacity and experience of the industry and notes the conformity of the new act with existing insurance legislation. The industry employs a substantial work force and it is noteworthy that the trickle-down effects of the legislation is [sic] certain to produce incalculable economic benefits to many local communities,” the release said.

The association’s model of unified indigenous companies, the association said produces a broad-based approach that accommodates investments of the NIS, corporate investors and the general Guyanese public.

“The association looks forward to meeting all of the needs of the oil and energy sector, our government and the people of Guyana by the application of risk quantification and management techniques to ensure that all exposures to Guyana including liability arising out of environmental disasters are insured or otherwise mitigated and in the process, reducing cost oil to the Guyanese taxpayer,” the release noted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.