British broadcaster with Guyanese roots knighted

TREVOR Phillips has been given a knighthood for his services to equality and human rights in the New Year Honours.

Phillips, the youngest of 10 children, was born in London to Guyanese parents, who emigrated from the then British Guiana in 1950. He spent his childhood in British Guiana and while there, he studied at Queen’s College.

The broadcaster and former politician, 68, currently fronts Sky News’ Sunday morning news programme, ‘Trevor Phillips on Sunday’, taking over from Sophy Ridge in May 2021 while she was on maternity leave.

Phillips has been a vocal campaigner against racism and has spoken out about the lack of diversity at the highest levels of politics, business and the media.

He was shortlisted for comment writer of the year at the British Journalism awards in 2020.

The same year, Phillips was also asked to provide expert support on a review into the impact of coronavirus on black, Asian and minority ethnic communities.

The appointment caused criticism from the public after Phillips was suspended from the Labour party earlier in the year over allegations of Islamophobia.

He is the current chair of Green Park, after finding, at the start of this year, that none of the FTSE 100 companies had black directors holding top roles for the first time in six years.

Phillips was previously the head of current affairs at LWT, a division of ITV, and won Royal Television Society awards for journalism in 1988 and 1993.

He also won the documentary series prize in 1998 for a four-part programme marking 50 years since the MV Empire Windrush arrived in Britain. (Metro)