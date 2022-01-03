Bumper harvest expected as sowing for first rice crop well underway

DESPITE inclement weather and threats of flooding, rice farmers across the country have managed to move ahead with sowing their fields for the first rice crop of the year. National sowing projections for the year stands at an overall target of 227,240 acres, with more than 129,784 acres already sown, representing a percentage of over 57.11 per cent, as at last month. This is according to figures provided by Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha.

By region, Region Two has a sowing target of 34,580 acres, with 23,777 acres (68.76 per cent) already sown.

In Region Three, the sowing target is 21,417, of which 11,735 acres or 54.79 of the rice lands have already been sown.

Region Four, which has the least amount of rice lands, is pursuing a target of 8,500 acres, of which 7,100 acres or more than 83.53 per cent of the fields have already been sown.

As for sowing in Region Five, just over 45 per cent of the fields have been sown. The region has a target of 99,723 acres, with 44,760 already sown.

Region Six, the largest rice-farming district in the country, sowing have surpassed 67 per cent of the 62,997 acres target. This means that 42,412 acres of the rice lands in that region have been sown.

Authorities are hoping that this crop would see a notably better harvest, as compared to last year, which saw thousands of acres of farmlands being under significant amounts of water for a lengthy period of time. But even so, a number of government interventions, including the distribution of $7.8 billion in flood-relief monies, resulted in rice farmers being able to return to the fields, producing some 859,452 tonnes of paddy.

Of this, the country was able to export paddy, rice and rice by-products weighing 412,810 tonnes, which saw the sector earning US$189 million as at December, 2021.

MASSIVE DRAINAGE AND IRRIGATION WORKS

From the “get-go,” the Agriculture Ministry embarked on a series of flood-mitigating activities which led to floodwaters receding as fast as the rain would allow. But even then, rice earnings for this year were projected to fall, since many farmers could not have afforded to replant their crop due to heavy losses and damage which their fields sustained.

The dire outcome was prevented as the government spared no hesitation in rolling out a comprehensive flood-relief programme, which not only saw thousands of farmers benefitting from cash grants, but also drainage and irrigation support as well as assistance such as seed paddy and fertilisers, among other things.

This served as direct impetus for scores of farmers to return to their fields, resulting in the earnings recorded at the end of this year. The support offered by the government is expected to have a direct impact on this year’s rice production numbers and its correlating figures of earnings.

Although the expectations are high, the weather projections for this month have caused some worry; however, as a precautionary mechanism, President Dr Irfaan Ali has activated a high-level flood-response taskforce headed by Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips. This newspaper was informed that, so far, rice farmers have not been greatly affected by the ongoing rainy season.

Prior to the floods, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Guyana’s rice earnings stood at US$236.2 million (more than G$51 billion). This was earned from the exportation of 574,312 tonnes of paddy, rice and rice by-products during the past year. Prior to the pandemic, Guyana had exported 481,212 tonnes, and earned US$201 million.

With rice production back on stream, Guyana has managed to secure a steadier market from its Caribbean sister-country, Barbados. And with rice prices on the rise, Barbados has reached out to its Caribbean Community (CARICOM) counterpart to organise a more stable agreement.

Minister Mustapha had related that Barbados’ request is for the supply of approximately 3,000 tonnes of rice at a slightly reduced cost, for the period November 2021 to December 2022.