News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Tottenham edge West Ham in Carabao cup quarter
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Tottenham are aiming to win their first trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008
Tottenham are aiming to win their first trophy since lifting the League Cup in 2008

(BBC) – Tottenham moved into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup as they edged West Ham in a thrilling quarter-final tie.

The hosts went ahead when Steven Bergwijn linked up with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and fired home his first goal of the season after 29 minutes.
But Tottenham’s lead only lasted three minutes before Eric Dier’s poor clearance led to Nikola Vlasic having a shot and the ball falling to Jarrod Bowen, who finished neatly after producing a superb turn to create space.

However, Spurs retook the lead – and ultimately grabbed the winner – just two minutes later with Lucas Moura netting from Bergwijn’s pull-back.
West Ham so nearly forced penalties, but substitute Andriy Yarmolenko’s looping effort hit the crossbar in the third minute of injury time.
Tottenham will play Chelsea in the two-legged semi-finals in January, after Thomas

Tottenham are aiming to win their first trophy since lifting the League Cup in the 2007-08 campaign – and Antonio Conte’s side had to battle hard to overcome a West Ham team, two places above them in fifth spot in the Premier League table.

Spurs had three games postponed earlier this month because of Covid-19, including their final Europa League Conference League game, which saw Rennes awarded an automatic 3-0 victory. It was a result that denied Tottenham a chance to advance into the next phase.

But, since returning to action, they have drawn 2-2 with Liverpool and now beaten the Hammers. Both named strong sides, although the visitors were without top goalscorer Michail Antonio because of a positive coronavirus test result.

Harry Kane nearly opened the scoring, but had an angled effort parried by away goalkeeper Alphonse Areola before a frantic spell of three goals in five minutes.

Bergwijn put the hosts ahead, but West Ham’s response was instant with Tomas Soucek twice having headers saved by Hugo Lloris and Craig Dawson also heading over before Bowen’s equaliser.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.