Cotton Tree CC defeat Paradise CC by 82 runs

AN all-round performance by Arif Khan propelled Cotton Tree Cricket Club to an 82-run victory on Tuesday in an U15 battle.

Cotton Tree won the toss and opted to take first strike. Khan led the attack with 58 unbeaten runs.

Support came from Ganesh Samid, who scored 32; Rohit Sirajoon with 31 and Arif Bacchus with 26, which propelled the side to 251-4.

Bowling for Paradise CC, T. Connelly took 1-58.

In their turn in the middle, A. Semple looked ready to take Paradise home, but he had little support at the other end. Semple finished with a game-high 77.

The next best score was 12, which restricted the team to 169 all out.

Khan returned with the ball to take 4-25 from eight overs, while his namesake Arif Bacchus took 2-30.