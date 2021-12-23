West Indies vs England tickets go on sale for 2022 season

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) today announced that tickets are now on general sale for the West Indies vs England five-match T20I Series and three-match Test Series in 2022. Fans can register for their new ticket accounts at www.windiescricket.com/tickets\ and purchase their selected seats in advance for any individual match-day or special five-day Test season tickets.

Tickets are available in four price categories providing a range of viewing positions for every budget from US$80 for premium seats with the best views behind the bowlers’ arms to US$20 for mounds and grounds entry in Antigua. Five-Day Test Match “season tickets” provide access to all five days of cricket at a discounted price to buying each match day.

West Indies fans residing in the Caribbean will receive special promotions for the England tour when they register for a ticket account, as well as access to preferred seats in advance of each match.

The new CWI Ticket service will offer advance ticketing access for every West Indies home fixture, delivering tickets direct to fans’ mobile devices for presentation on mobile screens for entry into the stadium.

Alternatively, fans can print out their tickets at home to bring to the game. Every fan will also have the opportunity to receive special match-day incentives and promotions through their ticket accounts.

All fans should be aware that only spectators fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed into the venues and will be required to bring their vaccination documentation with them to be assured of entry. Fans will need to make sure they are fully vaccinated at least two weeks ahead of the West Indies vs England matches they plan to attend.

CWI Commercial Director, Dominic Warne, said: “We know that West Indies and England fans alike are excited at the prospect of the upcoming T20I and Test Series. The new CWI ticket service gives fans the chance to secure their tickets in advance in their preferred location in each venue.

“We are delighted to introduce this new service using leading technology which will deliver tickets straight to fans’ inboxes and devices, provide smarter promotional offers and remove the need to queue for tickets.”

The famous West Indies Party Stand will be introduced on sale in early 2022 and box office times and locations will be announced shortly with tickets available for purchase approximately one week in advance of each match.

England will arrive in Barbados in January to play the blockbuster five-match T20I Series in a nine-day period from January 22 to 30, 2022, including two consecutive weekends of back-to-back action. The highly-anticipated Test Series for the newly-minted Richards-Botham trophy will take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua, March 8-12.

The action them moves to Kensington Oval in Barbados for the second Test, March 16-20, with the third Test match on the ‘Spice Isle’ of Grenada at the National Stadium March 24-28.

The Test Series is a key fixture in both teams’ International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship schedule and which will determine the best Test match team in the world by 2023.