Man who threatened to kill businesswoman during alleged robbery arrested
The items recovered from the alleged bandit
A 50-year-old female shopkeeper was, on Tuesday, robbed of jewellery, cash and a cellphone after an armed bandit grabbed onto her neck and threatened to kill her if she did not hand over money.

The knifepoint robbery occurred at Chiney Road, Moblissa on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Police said the 51-year-old robbery suspect reportedly robbed the woman of $45,000 cash, two gold rings, and one Samsung J2 cellular phone.

Police said the victim was preparing to step outside to do some washing when she was confronted by the suspect who is known to her.

She related to investigators that, while armed with a knife, the robber grabbed onto her neck and said, “I want the money or I will kill you.”

The victim, police said became fearful for her life which caused her to hand over her money to the suspect, who then pulled off her rings from her fingers and demanded more money. When she insisted that that was all she had, he snatched her phone and ran away. She subsequently raised an alarm.

Ranks were summoned but the suspect managed to escape. However, a roadblock led to the apprehension of the suspect who was in a hire car.

A search was conducted on him and the aforementioned items were found on his person along with $2,900.

He was told of the allegation, cautioned and he reportedly admitted. He was placed into custody pending investigation. The articles were shown to the victim and she identified them as her property.

Staff Reporter

