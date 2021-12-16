News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Suspect in murder of minibus conductor surrenders
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Paul Junior Lynch
Paul Junior Lynch

MINIBUS conductor, Morven Nurse, bled to death on Wednesday, shortly after being stoned and stabbed during a confrontation at the Route 44 bus park at Commerce Street, Georgetown.

Nurse, 30, called “TuPac”, resided at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and is a father of one.

Reports indicate that he and the 27-year-old suspect were at the bus park when they became involved in an argument. According to the police, the suspect, who was first assaulted by Nurse, was armed with a brown-handled knife.

The duo began pelting empty beer bottles and bricks at each before the suspect allegedly stabbed Nurse with a knife to his left side chest.

Dead: Morven Nurse

Nurse ran a short distance before falling to the ground, while the suspect escaped in a minibus. The injured man was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead while undergoing surgery.

His body is currently lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Persons at the bus park related that the men had an argument over $120 which led to a confrontation.

Shortly after police released a wanted bulletin for Paul Junior Lynch, he surrendered to police at Brickdam Police Station in the company of his lawyer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.