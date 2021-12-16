Suspect in murder of minibus conductor surrenders

MINIBUS conductor, Morven Nurse, bled to death on Wednesday, shortly after being stoned and stabbed during a confrontation at the Route 44 bus park at Commerce Street, Georgetown.

Nurse, 30, called “TuPac”, resided at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and is a father of one.

Reports indicate that he and the 27-year-old suspect were at the bus park when they became involved in an argument. According to the police, the suspect, who was first assaulted by Nurse, was armed with a brown-handled knife.

The duo began pelting empty beer bottles and bricks at each before the suspect allegedly stabbed Nurse with a knife to his left side chest.

Nurse ran a short distance before falling to the ground, while the suspect escaped in a minibus. The injured man was picked up and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead while undergoing surgery.

His body is currently lying at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Persons at the bus park related that the men had an argument over $120 which led to a confrontation.

Shortly after police released a wanted bulletin for Paul Junior Lynch, he surrendered to police at Brickdam Police Station in the company of his lawyer.