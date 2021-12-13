Harmon not fit to lead a boy scout

— much less PNC, says prominent engineer, Charles Ceres

BUSINESSMAN and prominent engineer, Charles Ceres, has reasoned that the past decisions made by prominent members of the former David Granger administration have disqualified them from seeking leadership positions in the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R).

Ceres, in a statement endorsing Aubrey Norton for leader of the PNC/R, noted that persons who occupied key leadership positions under the previous administration and are now vying for leadership positions in the party, have failed to demonstrate their competences when they had the chance.

He specifically named Joseph Harmon and Basil Williams, whom he opined do not understand the concept of nation building and failed to represent the interest of the state when they were given the opportunity.

“Williams and Harmon as attorneys failed to ensure minimum standard of care was applied to the management of the country’s resources; this alone disqualifies them from being leaders of the boy scouts much less a political party,” he said.

Ceres pointed to a number of transactions which were executed under the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration against the best interest of the country, which he said Harmon and Williams played active roles in.

“The recent correct indictment of former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, is an indictment against both Harmon and Basil Williams,” he opined, while touching on the sale of prime waterfront property by the APNU+AFC administration to BK International at an undervalued sum.

“Harmon failed to represent the interest of the state, since he was part of the Cabinet which allowed the gifting of valuable state land on the Demerara River Waterfront to BK International,” he said.

In addition, he noted that Williams, the former Attorney-General, the attorney for the State, had equal responsibility for not ensuring adherence to the minimum standard of care for State resources under the APNU+AFC administration.

POOR LEADERSHIP

“Both Harmon and Williams were integral part of the machinery which signed the agreement with ExxonMobil. That agreement has significantly disadvantaged future generations of Guyanese. That agreement confirms the inability to understand the concept of nation building,” he said.

Ceres was adamant that the ability to lead is influenced by precedent and highlighted that the actions by Harmon and Williams are particularly important as they were provided with responsibilities to lead in the past.

“A decision to seek the mantle of leadership must be preceded by actions which demonstrate leadership. The entire cast of individuals seeking to lead the PNC except one have failed to demonstrate committed leadership to alter the plight of the African-Guyanese person,” he said.

“Several persons seeking to lead the PNC and to be elected to lead Guyana have children who are not Guyanese. Why are you interested in leading a country when you have nothing invested in its future? Maybe your sole interest in leadership is to have access to pilfer State resources or to make State resources available to your friends and family,” he added.

With the PNCR 21st Biennial Congress slated to take place on December 18, former Chairman of the party, Basil Williams, on Saturday, pulled out of the race to be leader of the party.

The other candidates for Leader of the Party are currently Harmon, Aubrey Norton and Richard Van West Charles. Ceres has endorsed Norton for the position, noting that he has pledged his entire life to the service of Guyana.

“Unlike Richard Van West Charles he did not accept a job which moved him away from Guyana. He has steadfastly worked to advance his community and provide guidance to young people who represent the future of Guyana,” Ceres said.