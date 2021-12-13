Suddie Parlour promises corrective measures following another mix-up

THE management of the Suddie Funeral Parlour will soon be implementing measures to ensure that the mix-up of bodies does not happen in the future.

This is according to the chairman of the funeral parlour’s management committee, Charran Sarajeet.

His comments came on heels of a recent mix-up of two bodies which were being stored at the Region Two facility.

The Ram family of Mainstay cremated Nathan Fiedktou’s body instead of their deceased relative, Oodit Ram. Fiedkou, 87, of Onderneeming in Region Two died seven days ago.

When Fiedkou’s relatives showed up at the parlour on Sunday morning to collect his remains, they were told that he had already been cremated.

They had already made preparation to bury the pensioner according to Christian rites.

The upset relatives told this publication that they were left dumbfounded when they learnt of the mix-up. The family had also purchased clothing and a coffin and were heading to the Adventist Church for the viewing.

Given the development, they were forced to conduct a funeral service without the body of their relative. The clothing was placed inside the coffin minus the body. The tomb was already built but nothing could be placed inside owing to the absence of the man’s body.

“We are really sad over this, and we blamed the management of the parlour for this. We have lots of people travel from Canada to come to see our grandfather,” a granddaughter related.

The family is now seeking answers from the management committee. They are also questioning why no tagging system is in place at the facility.

Meanwhile, when contacted Ram’s family related that they had already held a funeral service according to Hindu rites for him. The family said that the funeral was held on Saturday and the ashes were already scattered.

“We are poor. We hardly could have afforded it. We asked for help and we managed to get someone. To be honest, we cannot offset another funeral service. We already did the service also,” Rakesh Ram, the dead man’s son said.

Rakesh said that the parlour’s management contacted him and it was agreed that they (the parlour) will take on the responsibility of disposing the body. He explained to this publication that his father died from COVID-19 complications which means that certain guidelines have to be followed with respect to the burial. He is clueless as to how such a mix-up could have occurred and he expressed his desire for a speedy resolution and closure of the matter.

The parlour’s management committee will be making the necessary interventions to ensure that proper tagging is done at all the hospitals in the region before COVID-19 patients are transported there for storage. The management committee will also be meeting with the two families and the necessary interventions will be made.