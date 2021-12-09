Housing Ministry to close 2021 with over 10,000 allocations

–millions of dollars to be spent next year to enhance Balthyock, as ministry distributes 170 lots in this area

–GWI to construct mega water treatment plant, establish sub-office in Region Five

WITH 2021 coming closer to an end, the Ministry of Housing and Water has reported that it is well on course to achieving and even surpassing its target of 10,000 allocations.

This announcement was made at the final major land allocation exercise under the “Dream Realised” Housing Drive for 2021, which was done on Wednesday, with 170 lots being allocated in Block ‘A’ Balthyock, Blairmont, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

Speaking at a ceremonial land allocation exercise on Wednesday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said Block A Balthyock is on a development trajectory, and the allottees will set the pace for others to follow.

Since assuming office last year, Minister Croal said the new government began development works in Region Five, and so far contracts to the tune of $455 million have been awarded for infrastructure development in the Experiment Housing Scheme.

Those works, he said, include the construction of the main access bridge, internal roads, culvert structures, and pipe network.

“In Block D, Bath, $18.8 million is being spent to upgrade the roads. And here in Balthyock $19.7 million is being spent on road upgrades…those works [in Balthyock] include construction of access and internal roads and pipe and drainage networks,” Minister Croal related.

In addition, he said, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has been engaged in the installation of new and replacement connections in several villages in Region Five.

“Many residents of Big Biaboo, Good Faith, Weldaad, Number 30, Number Eight, Number Five, and Number Three Villages are receiving potable water for the first time. Very soon we will complete a new regional sub-office of GWI which will serve the entire region.

“And in 2022, we intend to construct a mega water treatment plant in this region which will service over 5,000 households from Number Seven Village to Onverwagt,” Minister Croal added.

He continued: “Those of you, who will receive your titles of certificate or transport, thank you for your patience and congratulations on this achievement. The Ministry of Housing and Water is committed to fulfilling President [Dr. Irfaan] Ali’s promise of 50,000 house lots by 2025, and we are on target to fulfilling that promise.

“In this regard, I am pleased to report that as the year comes to a close we will achieve our target of 10,000 allocations.”

NOT AN EASY YEAR

Describing the first year in government as not being easy, Minister Croal said operating in a pandemic that has claimed the lives of more than a thousand citizens is something that must be taken very seriously.

“I want to urge you to get vaccinated. Take the vaccine folks; protect yourself and your loved ones,” he noted.

Further, he said that the weather was also a challenge in Guyana, as many farmers lost their farms and livestock to flooding as a result of heavy rains.

“Thankfully, this PPP/C government has provided cash grants to help you get back on your feet as well as school uniform assistance and COVID-19 cash grants, among other similar interventions by our sister ministries, all of which are intended to help you and your community recover,” he reflected.

Minister Croal said that as persons begin the process of constructing their homes, they will face rising costs because of supply chain challenges facing the local business sector.

“Our government has already signalled its intention to help you through this too. You will recall that in our first budget, we removed VAT from building and construction materials, increased the mortgage ceiling from 12 to 15 million dollars, and made it easier for you to access credit by encouraging more banks to offer low-interest mortgages.

“I want to thank the banks that are here today, and encourage you to meet with them so that they can help you find the best financial solutions for the construction of your homes,” he said.

Like other regions, he said that Region Five has a growing list of persons who want low-income housing and access to potable water all day.

“We are doing our level best to bring this to you within this five-year period. In the new year, more allocations will be handed out and more communities will receive treated water. And you will see more infrastructural development within Region Five,” he said.

UNSCRUPULOUS PEOPLE

As work progresses, Minister Croal advised persons to be wary of unscrupulous people who continue to take advantage of unsuspecting citizens, many of whom are poor and vulnerable, by duping them into paying for house lots through third parties.

“Please note that payments for house lots can only be made at CHPA’s main office in Georgetown or its regional offices. There is absolutely no need to pay a third party for your house lot. If anyone approaches you with an offer, please contact the Heads of CHPA or the Ministry of Housing and Water,” he said.

House lot recipient, Mohammed Hussein, thanked the Housing Ministry and noted that he had applied since 2008.

“When I received the call from the Ministry it was true jubilation to have that feeling of ownership and a great feeling knowing that I can give my family shelter. I am just waiting for the moment to put down my foundation with eagerness and it is no better time to receive it at Christmas,” Hussein said.

Another recipient, Sasenarine Jalim, said: “After eight years, I feel so happy to be here to uplift my house lot. Now I feel more like a family man and soon I get through with everything I will start the building because right now I am at my aunt’s place.

“I am so happy I don’t even know how to explain what I feel right now. I want to thank the government and minister who made this possible,” Jalim said.

House lot recipient, Lennox Crandon, also said: “I have been waiting for approximately nine years. I feel overwhelmed, I know that I will make the best of it to provide for my family and make them comfortable.”

A mother of six, Zaheeda Dawood, who also received her house lot, related: “I have been waiting since 2012 and today I received my house lot. I am renting and my husband is doing domestic work at the Blairmont Estate. I will now build a home for my family.”

Also at the event were Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Susan Rodrigues; Member of Parliament, Faizal Jafarally; Regional Chairman of Region Five, Vickchand Ramphal and CEO of CHPA, Sherwyn Greaves.