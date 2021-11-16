Fmr El Dorado Trading GM pleads not guilty to 2007 murder 

THE High Court trial into the murder of gold dealer Dharamchan Mangra, who was fatally shot in 2007, during a robbery at EL Dorado Trading in Port Kaituma, is scheduled to commence on November 24.

On Monday, former general manager of the El Dorado Trading, Neville Chandrawattie called “Sunil,” of Sparta, Essequibo Coast, appeared before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the Demerara High Court for the capital offence.

Chandrawattie denied that, on April 21, 2007, at Port Kaituma in the North West District, he murdered Mangra.

The indictment was presented by State Prosecutor, Cicelia Corbin, while attorney-at-law Siand Dhurjon is on record for the accused. A jury was empanelled and the trial date set for November 24.

According to reports, in 2007, Chandrawattie was employed by Tamesh Jagmohan, who is the owner of El Dorado Trading. He, along with others, had, on that day, planned a robbery.

During the course of the robbery, Mangra was shot and killed. He was also robbed of $3M in gold and cash. Chandrawattie was tied up by his co-accused as part of the planned robbery. The matter was reported but no arrest was made.

However, on November 8, 2013, the said business place encountered another robbery during which 96 ounces of gold valued at $22M, and $71M in cash, all the property of Jagmohan, were stolen.

During an investigation into the 2013 offence, Neville was questioned. He allegedly admitted that he had planned both robberies. He was arrested and charged for his role in both crimes.

In 2016, during the trial into the 2013 robbery, Chandrawattie pleaded guilty and was sentenced to serve 5 years imprisonment.