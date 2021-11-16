Gov’t talks social justice, development with US group for black lawyers, judges

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (Rtd.) Mark Phillips and Governance & Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Gail Teixeira, today, met with a delegation from the National Bar Association (NBA) of the United States of America to discuss matters of social justice, institutional strengthening, and development in Guyana.

In a press release from the PM’s office, the visiting team, led by Justice Carlos Moore, met with the two Guyanese leaders as a courtesy. “Since we took office, we have been implementing our manifesto in an inclusive manner”, PM Phillips told the gathering.

Brigadier (Rtd.) Phillips spoke on the Guyana government’s inclusive approach to development and overall commitment to the rule of law, including strengthening the country’s democratic systems.

He explained that judicial system strengthening is currently on the cards for Guyana as well as a boost to socio-economic development including in housing and infrastructure which would ultimately support job creation and a better quality of life for Guyanese.

Minister Teixeira recalled Guyana’s progressive strides in amending laws to improve the quality of life of women, children, and the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community. In August, laws against cross-dressing were removed as an offence against the state.

The NBA’s President, who was named the first African-American Municipal Judge Pro Tem for the City of Grenada, Mississippi last year, said that his organisation was impressed by the meeting and looks forward to future collaborations with the Government of Guyana.

“I’m excited to take back to my members the things that are going on here in Guyana… the areas of housing, energy, infrastructure we would like to invest in that… but I’m also excited about working with the Guyanese Bar Association and the Judiciary to strengthen the rule of law and the demonstration of justice”, Justice Moore said.

Moore’s team also included Chief Foreign Policy Advisor Johanna Leblanc J.D, LLM; Executive Director Maurice Foster Esq; and member of the South Carolina House of Representatives, Rosalyn Henderson-Myers.

The visiting officials are scheduled to meet with several members of the Government, members of the Judiciary and the Guyana Bar Association this week.

The National Bar Association is the US’s oldest and largest national network of African-American attorneys and judges. It was founded in 1925 and represents the interests of approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students.