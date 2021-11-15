Fallen war heroes remembered

PRESIDENT, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, on Sunday recalled the sacrifices of Guyanese who died during World Wars 1 and 11, as they sought peace and freedom.

In keeping with the goal of the fallen soldiers, he pledged: “We the citizens of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on this solemn occasion, rededicate ourselves to the search for peace and well-being of our beloved country.”

The President was at the time speaking at the Georgetown Cenotaph, at the memorial service for the hundreds of then British Guianese who fought in the wars.

“We assemble at this war memorial on this Sunday of remembrance to call to mind the sacrifice of all those gallant men and women who gave their lives in two world wars. We are forever indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the cause of peace and freedom,” he said at the solemn ceremony.

He said Guyana recalls with gratitude those who, through the years, have made similar personal sacrifices in the continuing struggle for human dignity, social justice and freedom from all forms of oppression. He said their example strengthens the country’s resolve to maintain all efforts for a world at peace with justice and prosperity for all peoples.

The ceremony commenced with a military parade followed by the Presidential Salute, the last post, two minutes of silence, the sounding of the reveille, prayers and the laying of wreaths.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces laid the first wreath, followed by Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips; Guyana Defence Force, Chief-of-Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess; President of the Guyana Veterans Legion, George Gomes; Commissioner of the Guyana Police Force (ag), Nigel Hoppie, along with United States Ambassador, Sarah Lynch, among other members of the diplomatic corps.

Remembrance Sunday is commemorated on the second Sunday of November. Remembrance Day, or Poppy Day, is observed on November 11 annually by Commonwealth countries to honour those who died in the wars.

British Guianese soldiers served and fought in Egypt, France, Belgium, and East Africa.

Of the hundreds of war heroes who returned, seven veterans remain. (DPI)