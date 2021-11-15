Two detained for allegedly killing man, torturing son

A 60-year-old man was beaten to death on Saturday night after he came to son’s rescue.

Dead is Bheim Evans called “Lailo” of Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice.

The perpetrators mercilessly beat and stomped him about his body while accusing him of stealing jewellery from them. The incident occurred at around 20:00 hrs.

According to the man’s son, Tishon Persaud, he was on his way home through a street when he was attacked by five men who were armed with cutlasses, a rope and chains.

Persaud said the men accused his father of breaking into the home of a suspect and, allegedly, stealing silver and gold chains and eight silver rings.

While beating him, they demanded he state what his father did; in reply, he said he don’t know anything.

“They snatch meh off meh bike and tie meh hand and foot with chain and beat meh and seh talk wha meh father do, that me know everything wha he does do. I say me ain’t know nothing and them beat meh fuh talk,” the son related.

He noted that for about an hour, he was tortured to talk while being dealt lashes with the rope and cutlasses.

He recalled his father subsequently came to his aid, and the men turned on him, saying: “Is you we want.” They demanded that he reveal where the alleged stolen articles were.

“Them was gonna kill me, then my father come. Them beat meh father real bad, them stomp he in face, bruk he nose and ribs. Put he in a rice bag and put him on bicycle and took him several houses away,” Persaud said.

As if the beating was not enough, he added the men sprayed pepper spray into his father eyes and private parts as well as lit cigarettes and burnt his forehead. The seriously injured man was then dumped at the corner of a trench.

Persaud added that he managed to reach a relative to whom he related what had happened. They then made their way to the police and reported the incident.

The police patrol subsequently arrived and escorted the injured man to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he succumbed to the injuries received while receiving attention.

Persaud maintained that his father is innocent and his family is seeking justice for his father. Evans, a father of eight, worked as a farmer.

As investigations continue into the incident, two persons have been arrested as the police intensify work to find the other suspects.