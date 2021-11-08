UB40 former member Astro dies after short illness

“The world will never be the same without him.”

Astro joined UB40 in 1979 – shortly after the band was formed – but left in 2013 and went on to perform with breakaway group UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, which had played some concerts this year and was due to go on tour in 2022.

The original band broke through in the early 1980s with their unique take on British reggae and found success with hits like Red Red Wine and Can’t Help Falling In Love.

The Birmingham-based group – named after the then government’s unemployment benefit form – sold more than 70 million records and had three UK number one hits.