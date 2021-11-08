News Archives
Ex-soldier charged with rape of child; granted bail
Rape accused: Randell Williams
30-YEAR-OLD Randell Williams, a former member of the Guyana Defense Force (GDF), was today charged with rape of a child under 16 years, a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) confirmed.

Williams, of Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested on October 2, 2021, and appeared before Magistrate Fabio Azore at the Vigilance Magistrates’ Court to answer to the charge. He was not required to plead to the matter.

Police stated Williams was placed on $150,000 cash bail and was required to hand over his passport. Police also say he must report to the Cove and John Police Station every Wednesday.

The matter was adjourned until December 2, the police statement noted.

