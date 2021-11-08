News Archives
Former SOCU boss turns himself over to police for questioning in fraud, financial crimes matter
Sydeny-James-750x430

FORMER Head of the Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU), Sydney James, today, handed himself over to police after a wanted bulletin was issued for him, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has confirmed.

James is currently on $300,000 station bail. Police had issued the wanted bulletin just last week saying James was wanted for questioning in relating to fraud and obtaining money by false pretense.

James was at the head of the SOCU a few years ago at the time a special audit was conducted at the agency which reportedly uncovered several instances of mismanagement of funds and falsification of documents.

James was sent on administrative leave in 2019 and was not returned to his position at SOCU.

