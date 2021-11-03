China, Guyana strengthen partnership with donation of another 50 tennis tables

THE People’s Republic of China and the Co-operative Republic of Guyana have continued to strengthen their ties in the area of sport, with the donation of 50 tennis tables through the Chinese Embassy yesterday at the National Centre of Educational Resources Development, Kingston.

In 2019, 50 schools received a similar donation, and according to the new Ambassador, Guo Haiyan, the hope is that the apparatus can spark greater interest by the pupils.

“I believe the equipment can inspire the students to have strong interests in table tennis and table tennis can become one of their best memories in teenage years,” Ambassador Haiyan stated.

Godfrey Munroe, president of the Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), highlighted that the continued gesture, is just the tip of the iceberg, and the talents identified will filter into the association’s national plans.

“We believe that this project is significant in the context that it provides the framework for the development of the sport grounded in the education sector because the sector has a large target audience of students,” the GTTA head highlighted.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand, underscored that sport and academics go hand-in-hand, and the first beneficiary of these tables will be the hinterland communities.

“We will ensure that the hinterland primary schools and primary tops are first beneficiaries because we believe we can do much there and they are often left behind,” the minister noted.

She highlighted that this project can start in the primary schools and be feeders for the secondary schools.