Britton stays ‘perfect’ at Ecuador Open

GUYANA’S Shemar Britton had a perfect outing on day one of the Ecuador Open, which forms part of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Contender Series.

After disposing of Ecuador’s Paul Ignacio Cedeno (4-1) in his first match yesterday, Britton returned to the table to remove Peru’s Rodrigo Izaguirr 4-2 in their ‘best-of-seven’ encounter.

Britton won the first set 11-9, but Izaguirr bounced back to take the second 9-11.

But the 23-year-old former Caribbean U-21 champion rebounded to win the following two sets 11-8, 11-6.

However, not to be outdone, Izaguirr came back in the fifth set to win 7-11.

Nonetheless, Britton was able to take the sixth set 11-8 to move to the next round.

Britton, a former Caribbean U-21 and men’s singles champion, Caribbean championships bronze medallist men’s singles, 2019 Guyana and men’ singles Under-21 silver medallist, is the lone Guyanese at the event in Ecuador.

In fact, Britton is in the South American country without his coach, Idi Lewis.