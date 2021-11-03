News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Britton stays ‘perfect’ at Ecuador Open
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Shemar Britton
Shemar Britton

GUYANA’S Shemar Britton had a perfect outing on day one of the Ecuador Open, which forms part of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Contender Series.

After disposing of Ecuador’s Paul Ignacio Cedeno (4-1) in his first match yesterday, Britton returned to the table to remove Peru’s Rodrigo Izaguirr 4-2 in their ‘best-of-seven’ encounter.

Britton won the first set 11-9, but Izaguirr bounced back to take the second 9-11.

But the 23-year-old former Caribbean U-21 champion rebounded to win the following two sets 11-8, 11-6.

However, not to be outdone, Izaguirr came back in the fifth set to win 7-11.

Nonetheless, Britton was able to take the sixth set 11-8 to move to the next round.

Britton, a former Caribbean U-21 and men’s singles champion, Caribbean championships bronze medallist men’s singles, 2019 Guyana and men’ singles Under-21 silver medallist, is the lone Guyanese at the event in Ecuador.

In fact, Britton is in the South American country without his coach, Idi Lewis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

Daily E-Paper

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.