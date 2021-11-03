News Archives
Approximately 800 security personnel to guard WI women in Pakistan
West Indies Women
THE West Indies women cricketers are all set to tour Pakistan for the three-match ODI series. However, ahead of the series, Security and Emergency Services Division DIG has asserted that the security and emergency services division of Karachi Police has put together a security plan for the upcoming matches.

All the games of the series are scheduled to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The security plan was finalised in a meeting that was attended by the senior officers of police, Army, Rangers, PCB, and all stakeholders. DIG Security and Emergency Services Division, Maqsood Ahmed were in charge of the meeting which was held at the SSU headquarters.

As per the ploy, at least 368 Police Special Security Unit (SSU) commandos along with 500 police and law enforcement agencies personnel will be deployed to look after the security of the West Indies Women Cricket Team tour.

The forces will provide their services at the National Stadium, Karachi airport, route, hotels, and other places. A specialised command and control bus will also be made available around the stadium to look after the law-and-order situation. In order to deal with any emergency situation, a Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team including the women’s commandos will be on standby at the SSU headquarters..

The teams are staged to lock horns with each other for three ODIs. The matches will be held from November 8 to 14. The Cricket West Indies (CWI) CEO had earlier stated that this tour will act as great preparation for the side ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers that are set to begin on November 21.

“This reciprocal tour to Pakistan is an important part of our preparation plans ahead of the World Cup qualifying tournament that is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe in mid-November.

This tour to Pakistan will give the team the chance to play in different conditions, compared to the Caribbean and have more high-level competitive cricket ahead of aiming to secure one of the three qualifying spots available for the Women’s Cricket World Cup next year,” Johnny Grave, Cricket West Indies’ CEO had earlier said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. (CricTracker)

