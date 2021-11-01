Mega initiatives emerge from Guyana’s bilateral engagements

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali’s bilateral engagements over the past few months have resulted in investors committing to a number of mega initiatives. In addition to a confirmed list of potential investors coming to explore even more opportunities in Guyana, some groups have already committed to specific projects, such as a state-of-the-art deep-water harbour.

During a recent visit to Dubai, President Ali met with representatives of Abu Dhabi Ports, which had already sent two technical teams to examine the project, linking neighbouring Brazil. “The interest is great in this project and in two to three weeks they will have a second team coming with a follow-up on the evaluation,” Dr. Ali told a virtual news conference on Friday.

He added that, “they are looking at a modern, state-of-the-art port facility operated with cutting-edge technology, focusing on efficiency, safety and security.”

The deep-water harbour is expected to be a critical port, linking Guyana to Suriname, Brazil, and French Guiana, and according to President Ali, the prospects are promising.

“This is a project that is viable; they are now working on the financial details of it,” Dr. Ali noted.

Additionally, several world leaders have expressed their interest in visiting Guyana with their teams to scope out investment opportunities. They include the President of Colombia, the Prime Minister of Kuwait and the Prince of Saudi Arabia, among others. Already confirmed to visit are the Presidents of Kenya and Ghana.

Meanwhile, outside of the international engagements, President Ali related that ties have also been strengthened with sister country, Barbados. “In my discussion with Prime Minister [Mia] Mottley, we hammered out a concrete, time-bound framework for enhanced collaboration and trade between Guyana and Barbados in the areas of food production and export,” Dr. Ali said.

He made specific reference to key areas on which the two countries reached agreements, including increased production and removal of barriers to trade, with the possibility of establishing a Guyana-Barbados food terminal; improved transport logistics and efficiency; establishment of agro-processing facilities; the creation of a Guyana-Barbados food sustainability plan; and facilitating an exchange of technicians between the Ministries of Agriculture to facilitate smooth and efficient transaction flow.

“So, what we have agreed on is that we will have a Guyanese in the Ministry of Agriculture in Barbados and a Bajan in the Ministry of Agriculture in Guyana, so that Guyanese can deal directly with their counterpart in Barbados and that Barbados can deal directly with their counterpart here,” Dr. Ali posited.

Similarly, the two countries have also agreed to the sharing of port spaces to facilitate trade and reduce costs for the movement of goods between the two countries.

The Head of State is hopeful that these initiatives will assist in removing the hassle, the barriers and bureaucracy of doing business between the two countries. “That is what we are trying to remove here,” Dr. Ali emphasised.

He highlighted too that Barbados and Guyana have also discussed opportunities for investments in quarry, feedstock, livestock, and limestone.

More extensive discussions were had in relation to ‘twinning’ the tourism product of both countries. So far, Barbados has agreed to facilitate the training of 6,000 Guyanese for the hospitality sector. Meanwhile, a high-level delegation from Barbados has already visited Guyana to commence technical work on the opportunities discussed between Prime Minister Mottley and President Ali.