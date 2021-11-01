Service to the people comes first

— Human Services Ministry team braves heavy rain to continue distribution exercise

OVER the past week, heavy showers of rain did not stop the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security from pressing on with its work to distribute the $25,000 cash vouchers and 2022 pension books in Region Three.

Subject minister Dr. Vindhya Persaud and her team from the ministry braved the inclement weather and even shared in the work of distributing the vouchers and books alongside the ministry’s officers.

A number of persons expressed heartfelt gratitude for the cash grant and shared with Dr. Persaud how beneficial it is to them and their families at this point.

“Right now, everything is just flat, so this money would help me do something beneficial for myself and family,” Compton Thom offered, adding: “Things not working right, but I feel pleased with this money.”

Anthony Sandy, also of Patentia, West Bank Demerara, said he was extremely happy on account of receiving the voucher. “I think I will buy a blender for my wife as a present for her kitchen and some groceries, and also keep something for Christmas,” he expressed.

Rafeek Abrahim of Bagotville was especially pleased at the way the distribution of the pension books was organised. He told the team that he would have to travel great distances to uplift his pension every month and appreciated the simpler measures put in place to assist the elderly.

“A day of getting soaked and dried all through; many of the team members bought slippers after a good drenching from the rain. We moved through West Bank Demerara and continued to Parfaite Harmonie. I was so touched by the lovely wishes and blessings received there by so many of the elderly,” Minister Persaud shared.

“The stop at Blankenburg was a bit different. In addition to our hamper distribution to elderly folks, single parents, people living with disabilities, I had the opportunity to engage with and listen to persons from the community who were trained in areas including Trafficking in Persons, sexual offences, all forms of abuse and domestic violence. We also emphasised the importance of 914. Much work is being put in at community levels through direct engagement on many social issues to reduce the incidence and finally eradicate the scourge,” Dr. Persaud continued.

During the week-long visit to the region, the ministry also took the distribution to Leguan and Wakenaam Islands where Minister Persaud also had an opportunity to interface with residents. “Walking from the stelling at Wakenaam to the school and NDC (Neighbourhood Democratic Council) where the distribution exercise took place, gave me an excellent opportunity to catch up with persons out and about early in the morning, listen to their issues and share information about our improved systems and programmes,” she related.

So far in the exercise, most of the regions have been completed and the focus has been shifted to direct delivery to remote areas and shut-ins distribution. As she continues to visit distribution sites, Dr. Persaud is using the opportunity to take the ministry’s services to residents and even provide hampers to communities in need. In fact, over 200 hampers were distributed in the Region Three communities, including the islands.

Residents who missed collection of books and vouchers within their designated periods are urged to visit the ministry’s offices in their respective areas/regions as both will be available to them there.

While the 2022 pension book will be available throughout the year, the voucher is time-bound, as it has to be cashed by November 30 at any post office or any of the other locations, such as Sure Pay.